Scoring Goals Still Major Concern For Super Eagles

Austine Eguavoen says converting scoring chances is still a major concern for the Super Eagles at the 2021 AFCON.

So far the Eagles have scored four goals in their opening two games at the tournament.

They defeated Egypt 1-0 thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho stunner and netted three times against Sudan in their second Group D game.

But speaking in his pre-match presser ahead of Wednesday’s final group game with Guinea-Bissau, Eguavoen disclosed that it is one of the weakness in his team.

He however expressed hope that there will be an improvement against Guinea-Bissau.

“It is not expected that the game will be smooth for 90 minutes. Our major concern is conversion. We have worked on that and we hope to see improvements.”

Eguavoen stated that despite securing qualification for the round of 16, the Eagles will go for the win.

“Third game in the group, we will not take our foot off the pedal. We’ve…