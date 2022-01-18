Taribo Rates Super Eagles Defenders At AFCON 2021

Former Nigeria international Taribo West has rated the performance of the Super Eagles defenders at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

After two opening group games the Eagles defence made up of Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi, have conceded just one goal which was from the penalty spot against Sudan.

And Taribo, a highly respected defender during his career, hailed the current crop of players for their impressive performance so far.

“For me the defenders have been wonderful in the last two games,” he said in Monday’s edition of ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM.

However, the former Inter Milan, AC Milan star, warned them not to get carried away.

“But they must not get carried away because in every game much will be expected. They should continue to work as a team.

“The team has a forward line that is on fire so they (defenders) just have to do their job.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be in action against Guinea-Bissau in their final…