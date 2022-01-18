‘They Wanted Me To Drop Him’ — Rohr Lavishes Praise On ‘Important Player’ Simon

Former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that people wanted him to drop Moses Simon during his time in charge of the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Simon received a lot of sticks during Rohr’s reign as Nigeria’s manager as a result of his inconsistent performances.

The winger has however light up the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with his mazy runs and dribbling skills.

The Nantes of France winger was named man of the match in Nigeria’s second group game against Sudan.

He scored a goal and bagged an assist in the game.

“When I was coach, a lot of people wanted me to drop him, but he is very important to my team,” Rohr said on Canal Plus TV.

“He puts the team first and plays for all with ease.

“I love his attitude on the pitch and he’s a perfect gentleman off the pitch.

“I never doubted him.”

By Adeboye Amosu

