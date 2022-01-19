Current Eagles More Dangerous, Capable Of Winning AFCON 2021 Title

Former South African midfielder, Teko Modise has revealed that the current crop of Super Eagles players are more promising, dangerous and capable of winning the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Modise said this ahead of Nigeria’s final Group D fixture against Guinea-Bissau today (Wednesday).

He told ESPN in an interview that the Augustine Eguavoen’s squad carry more attacking threats than the previous Super Eagles team he played against in the past.

“The Super Eagles side that I played against had a lot of big names, but the guns had no bullets,” Modise, who featured for the Bafana Bafana between 2007 and 2012 told ESPN.

“The ones that are playing now are more promising and more dangerous than the ones I played against, so they are capable of winning.

“They carry a big threat. I think there is a lot of depth in the team, but they haven’t been tested yet, especially in that second game. But after the group stages, I think that is where the depth…