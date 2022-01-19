Current Eagles More Dangerous, Capable Of Winning AFCON 2021 Title

By
Headliners
-
1


Former South African midfielder, Teko Modise has revealed that the current crop of Super Eagles players are more promising, dangerous and capable of winning the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Modise said this ahead of Nigeria’s final Group D fixture against Guinea-Bissau today (Wednesday).

1xBit

He told ESPN in an interview that the Augustine Eguavoen’s squad carry more attacking threats than the previous Super Eagles team he played against in the past.

“The Super Eagles side that I played against had a lot of big names, but the guns had no bullets,” Modise, who featured for the Bafana Bafana between 2007 and 2012 told ESPN.

AFCON 2022 Zabira

“The ones that are playing now are more promising and more dangerous than the ones I played against, so they are capable of winning.

“They carry a big threat. I think there is a lot of depth in the team, but they haven’t been tested yet, especially in that second game. But after the group stages, I think that is where the depth…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR