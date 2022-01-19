‘Eagles Can Win Nigeria’s 4th AFCON Title In Cameroon’ –Akwuegbu

Benedict Akwuegbu, a former Nigeria international, has voiced his optimism to Completesports.com, that the Super Eagles are on the path to glory at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Akwuegbu, who was nicknamed Austria Bomber, following his exploits in the Austrian league with several clubs, reckons that despite still having a game in hand, today’s last Group D fixture against against Guinea Bissau, and with the three time African champions already through to the knockout phase, the Super Eagles have displayed a title-winning quality.

Eguavoen’s men have won their first two Group D games, dispatching Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in the opening game, followed that up with an emphatic 3-1 thumping of Sudan to seal their place in the Round of 16, reducing their today’s clash against Guinea-Bissau to a dead rubber.

“I think the team has been very fantastic. Eguavoen has brought a lot of organisation to the team. Watching the Super Eagles now play…