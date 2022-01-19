Iwobi To Work Under Everton Legend After Benitez’s Sack

Alex Iwobi will work under legendary Everton forward Duncan Ferguson who was appointed as caretaker manager following the sack of Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees confirmed Ferguson’s appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read:”Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Everton caretaker manager for the Club’s upcoming games.

“The Blues legend took charge of training at USM Finch Farm on Tuesday morning as the squad began its preparations for the visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Saturday

“Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker position by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.

“It is the second time Ferguson has taken caretaker charge at the Club, having guided the Blues to five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in December 2019.

“An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due…