Liverpool Will Do Everything To Keep Salah –Shearer

Alan Shearer is convinced Liverpool will meet Mohamed Salah’s new contract demands.

Negotiations are ongoing between the forward’s agent Ramy Abbas and the club, with Salah in the final two years of his current deal that was signed in 2018.

“What he has done and achieved at Liverpool is quite incredible. I can’t see, for the life of me, how they could allow him to walk away for nothing or sell him. I don’t think it should or could happen,” Shearer, a former Newcastle Great told TribalFootball.

“He is saying ‘it’s not crazy stuff’ and that would be hard for the public to understand when you are talking about these vast sums of money that players are on nowadays.

“But he will look around at other players, in his position. He will know what his value is to Liverpool. And he’s in a very strong position.

“The longer it goes on, the more powerful Salah becomes because you are going towards the end of your contract.

“They can’t allow him to leave for…