Man Of The Match Troost-Ekong Thrilled With Win Vs Guinea-Bissau

William Troost-Ekong was named man of the match in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back scored the Super Eagles second goal in the 75th minute of the encounter.

The Watford defender has now featuted in all of Nigeria’s three games in the competition.

“I want to give credit to the boys for the performance today , eight changes and we still put up a good performance.

“We are happy with what we have achieved so far in this competition. We will take it game by game and keep fighting until we achieve our objective.

“Now, we wait for our opponent in the second round. Hopefully, we will keep doing well in the competition.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

