NPFL Roundup: Rivers United Overcome MFM Away To Go Top As 3SC Lose Again

Rivers United have gone top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after defeating MFM 3-1 inside Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The Port-Harcourt-based club took advantage of the fact that former leaders Remo Stars will not play until Thursday against visiting Abia Warriors.

Victory against MFM means Rivers United are on 15 points, just one point above Remo.

Akuneto Chijioke opened scoring in the 35th minute before Ishaq Rafiu doubled River United’s lead on 45 minutes.

And with five minutes left in the game, Uche Onwuansanya made it 3-0 before Tosin Olubolola got a consolation goal for MFM in 86 minutes.

While Rivers United are unbeaten in their last five games (three wins and two draws), it is now back-to-back defeats for MFM who are bottom on the log.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes recorded a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan to inflict more misery on the newly promoted club.

The Oluyole Warriors are winless in their last…