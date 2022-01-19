Olayinka: I Can Score Goals For Super Eagles

Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka is ready to shoulder goal scoring responsibility for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Olayinka is expected to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles in Wednesday’s (today ) Group D clash against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles wasted a number of chances in their opening two games in Cameroon and interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has expressed concern with the situation.

Out of the four goals the Super Eagles have scored at the competition, only one came from a striker (Taiwo Awoniyi).

Olayinka has however promised to deliver the goods for the Super Eagles any time he has the chance to play.

“If I get the chance to start against Guinea-Bissau, I will do my best to help us get a good result,”he told the media in Garoua.

“Every striker like to score goals and I believe I can…