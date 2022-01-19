Olayinka To Lead Eagles Attack Vs Guinea-Bissau; Ejuke, Iwobi, Ajayi Also In

Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka will lead the Super Eagles attack in Wednesday’s Group D clash against Guinea-Bissau, Completesports.com reports.

Interim head coach Austine Eguavoen is set to ring the changes with a place in the second round already secured after wins against Egypt and Sudan.

Olayinka, who is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles at the 2021Africa Cup of in Cameroon will shoulder goal scoring responsibility against the Djurtus.

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will be the man behind the sticks, while Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins will also make their first appearance in the competition.

Vice-captain William Troost-Ekong will keep his place in central defence with West Brom’s Semi Ajayi expected to take the place of Kenneth Omeruo.

Talented midfielder Kelechi Nwakali will make his first start in the competition alongside Chidera Ejuke and Alex Iwobi.

