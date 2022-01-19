Real Madrid Must Keep Winning After Super Cup Triumph

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is adamant winning the Supercopa is just the start.

As well as praising his players for their achievement in Saudi Arabia, the coach set them the target of winning more competitions over the remainder of the season.

“This is a very good team and very good squad and I feel proud to be the coach,” Ancelotti said in the press conference held after victory over Athletic Bilbao.

“We will now keep competing in the other competitions.

“We have our next match on Thursday [in the Copa del Rey] and it’s an important one.

“These players have already won so much, but they’re still so committed. When you win a lot, you might think you’re the best and not work as hard, but they keep the same level.”

