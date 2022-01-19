



Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has opted for Umar Sadiq to lead his side’s attack in today’s Group D clash against Guinea-Bissau, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq got the nod ahead of Taiwo Awoniyi and Peter Olayinka.

Francis Uzoho will make his first appearance in the competition with first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye rested.

The duo of Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins will also feature for the first time, while Semi Ajayi will pair William Troost-Ekong in central defence.

Leicester City duo; Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho kept their place in midfield, with Kelechi Nwakali making his first start.

Alex Iwobi and Chidera Ejuke will pair Sadiq upfront.

Super Eagles Line-Up Vs Guinea-Bissau

Uzoho

Ebuehi

Troost-Ekong

Ajayi

Collins

Ndidi

Nwakali

Iheanacho

Iwobi

Sadiq

Ejuke

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

The post Sadiq Leads Eagles’ Attack Vs Guinea-Bissau; Uzoho, Nwakali, Ejuke Start appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports