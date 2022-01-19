Watford Close To Signing Another Super Eagles Star

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu is on the verge of departing Bordeaux for struggling Premier League side Watford after a deal, understood to be in the region of £2.5million, was agreed.

Kalu is set to undergo a medical at London Colney this morning before putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

According to club sources, Watford initially played down links to the winger, saying that attack was not an area they were looking to bolster this window.





However, the opportunity to move now and sign someone they have been tracking for some time, for what they consider to be a good price, has changed their minds, especially after they managed to identify and secure defensive targets early on.

The 24-year-old shares an agent with current on-loan Watford player Peter Etebo, but is not part of the Nigerian African Cup of Nations squad, so will be available as soon as he is registered, despite having 17 caps for the Super Eagles.

He has scored ten goals and…