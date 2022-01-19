Watford Wish Okoye, Troost-Ekong Good Luck Ahead Guinea-Bissau

Watford have sent good luck message to their Nigeria stars Maduka Okoye and William Troost-Ekong, ahead Super Eagles’ final Group D game with Guinea-Bissau.

Both Okoye and Troost-Ekong played important roles as the Eagles secured wins in their opening two games.

A 1-0 win against Egypt and a 3-1 victory over Sudan, saw the three-time AFCON champions advance into the knockout round with a game to spare.

Also Read: Watford Close To Signing Another Super Eagles Star

Up next for Austine Eguavoen’s men is Guinea-Bissau, who must win to stand a chance of making the round of 15.

And ahead of tonight’s game, the Hornets wished both players all the best.

“OkoyeMaduka & Troost-Ekong

🆚 Guinea-Bissau

Best of luck maintaining that 100% record at #AFCON2021 with #TeamNigeria.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…