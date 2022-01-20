7 Takeaways From 2-0 Win Win Against Guinea-BissauT

Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU, who is currently in Garoua, Cameroon covering the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, highlights seven things learned from the Super Eagles’ win against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night, January 19, 2022.

The 2-0 win win completed the Super Eagles’ 100 per cent record in the group stage of AFCON 2021, and winning the Group D and earing a Round of 16 berth.

Good Depth of Quality In Super Eagles

Interim manager Austine Eguavoen made eight changes in his line-up for the game against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau and the Super Eagles still dominated from start to finish. Despite missing top stars like Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and Shehu Abdullahi, Eguavoen has been able to assemble a crack squad for this tournament.

The fringe players showed they can be relied on and they will no doubt play a big role on the Super Eagles further progress in the tournament.

Sadiq Still Not Convincing

Much was expected from…