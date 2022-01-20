AFCON 2021: ‘Scoring First Super Eagles Goal Special Moment For Me And My Family’  -Sadiq 

Umar Sadiq has described scoring his first goal for the Super Eagles as a special moment for him and his family.

Sadiq opened his goals account for the Eagles when he scored in the 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday in Garoua.

The Almeria striker had come under heavy criticism following underwhelming displays in his first two games at the AFCON 2021.

But he answered his critics after slotting home a superb pass from Kelechi Iheanacho to put the 1-0 ahead.

The win saw the Austine Eguavoen-led side record their third win in Group D.

And speaking on NFF TV, Sadiq said:”It’s not easy game, every game in this tournament is a hard game they (Guinea-Bissau) came out to give everything. For me it’s a special moment for me and my family and thank you for supporting us.”

Sadiq explained that he was always calm and knew he would eventually score once he gets the opportunity.

“I’m calm always whenever I play and if I have one chance and don’t take it I know another…