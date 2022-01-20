Aim For The Main Prize –Jonathan, Buhari Hail Eagles’ Qualification To Round Of 16

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Super Eagles to maintain their winning mentality and aim for the trophy in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jonathan made the remark while commending the Super Eagles for qualifying for the knockout stages of the biennial tournament.

He urged the Nigerian representatives at the ongoing AFCON to sustain the momentum.

According to Jonathan, the Super Eagles should continue winning as they aim to lift the trophy.

In a tweet, Jonathan wrote: “Well done @NGSuperEagles for advancing to the knockout stage of #AFCON2021.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Nigerian resilient spirit. I wish them more victories in the games ahead and urge them to sustain this momentum as we aim for the ultimate prize . -GEJ”

In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Super Eagles’ coach, Austin Eguavoen to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that has given them victory so far in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)…