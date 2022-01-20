Eagles Thump Guinea-Bissau, Win AFCON 2021 Group D; Egypt Pip Sudan

Umar Sadiq opened his Super Eagles goals account after netting in the 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau, in their last Group D game in Garoua on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports

Also on target for the Eagles was skipper William Troost-Ekong who recorded his second AFCON goal after first scoring at the 2019 edition.

Interim coach Austine Eguavoen, has now equalled his feat of winning all three group games as Eagles coach at the AFCON 2006.

Guinea-Bissau had the first big chance on 10 minutes after Mama Balde failed to control a through pass before colliding with Francis Uzoho.

In the 15th minute, Semi Ajayi almost put the Super Eagles ahead, but his header from Kelechi Nwakali’s free kick went just over the bar.

The Eagles went close again on 19 minutes, this time through Chidera Ejuke who cut in from the left only to see his goal-bound shot blocked for a corner.

Umar Sadiq had the game’s biggest chance on 25 minutes after good play from Nwakali, but the striker failed to…