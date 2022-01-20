Eguavoen Blessed With Array Of Options In Super Eagles –Okocha

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine ‘Jay-Lay’ Okocha has congratulated Austine Eguavoen and the Super Eagles players for their impressive performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to maintain their 100% winning record at the tournament.

Goals from Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong was enough to seal another three points for the three-time AFCON champions.

The victory means, Nigeria top Group D on nine points while Egypt, who defeated Sudan 1-0 sit second on six points.

Reacting to the team’s performance, Okocha during his analysis on Supersports AFCON coverage, said that Eguavoen is blessed with an array of talents capable of reaching the final.

He noted that the team has cover up for the different position and that has been exhibited against Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Complete Sports

