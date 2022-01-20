Eguavoen Happy With Sadiq’s Performance In Win Over Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria head coach Austine Eguavoen has heaped plaudits on Umar Sadiq after the striker opened his goal account at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

The Almeria forward netted the opening goal in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Wednesday night.

Sadiq has come under intense criticism following his poor displays in Nigeria’s first two games against Egypt and Sudan.

Read Also: Guinea Bissau Star Pele: No Shame Losing To Super Eagles

The striker however earned plaudits from his gaffer after churning out a better performance against the Djurtus.

“I’m happy with how Sadiq played, he was a bit nervous in the first two games, but we gave him the confidence to do better,” Eguavoen said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“We decided to start him today to see how he will react from not coming from the bench and I must confess he did a good job on the pitch.

“There is…