‘Iheanacho Is Not A Typical No.10 But A Top Finisher –Okocha

Ahead of the round of 16 game in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, former Nigerian midfielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has called on the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to utilise Kelechi Iheanacho as a striker because he’s more of a top finisher.

Okocha, a master dribbler during his playing days, noted that coach Eguavoen has not been fixing players in their best positions.

He said for instance that Alex Iwobi should have been more functional in the No.10 role where Kelechi Iheanacho played against Guinea Bissau.

“I’d like to see the coach play players in their right positions,” Okocha, a former Super Eagles star told Super Sports.

“Iwobi became a better player when he took over the No.10 from Kelechi Iheanacho.

“Kelechi Iheanacho is not a typical No.10. He is a top finisher. I can understand why the coach is playing him in that position because he can convert a half chance.”

