Iheanacho Misses Super Eagles Open Training Session After Guinea- Bissau Win

Kelechi Iheanacho missed Super Eagles’ open training session following Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho featured in the game against the Wild Dogs setting up Umar Sadiq for the opening goal.

The 25-year- old has scored one goal and provided one assist in the competition.

The Super Eagles are still waiting to know their second round opponent at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

