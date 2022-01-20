Jota Bags Brace Vs Arsenal To Send Liverpool Into Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool will meet Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final as the Reds got the better of Arsenal, winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Diogo Jota’s double.

The Reds advance into the final on a 2-0 aggregate win after the first leg ended goalless.

Liverpool’s victory sees them qualify for the League Cup final for the 13th time; the most of any team in the competition’s history.

It was a forgetful evening for Thomas Partey, who returned to London at midday on Thursday from the Africa Cup of Nations, as he was sent off for a rash challenge on Fabinho late on.

But Arsenal can have few complaints about the result with a much-improved Liverpool outplaying them on their own patch.

Liverpool will meet Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, February 27.

The last time Liverpool won the League Cup was in 2012 while Chelsea were champions in 2015.

Source: Complete Sports

