Nwobodo Celebrated By Turkish Fans For Being Loyal To Goztepe T

Fans of Turkish top division side, Goztepe, are so happy with their Nigerian import, Obinna Nwobodo, and they didn’t fail to show it during Wednesday’s crucial match against Sivaspor, Completesports.com reports.

Goztepe had found themselves at the wrong end of the Super Lig table by November 2021, but have been able to string together three successive victories that have now seen them leave the relegation zone. And Nwobodo has been at the heart of the revival.

The 25 year-old former Nigeria U-20 star would further endear himself to the fans of the Yellow and Red when he turned down a lucrative offer from F.C Cincinnati of the American M.L.S so that he can concentrate on helping Goztepe retain their first division status.

And as the team took to the pitch against Sivasspor, the fans displayed various banners with the portrait of the player in the stands.

Nwobodo was rated the best…