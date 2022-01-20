OFFICIAL: Arsenal Star Becomes Isaac Success’ Teammate At Udinese

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is now teammate with Nigeria forward Isaac Success after joining Udinese on loan for the rest of the season.

The Gunners announced Mari’s loan move in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“Pablo Mari has joined Serie A side Udinese on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“The 28-year-old Spaniard, who initially joined on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020, made the move permanent six months later, has made 22 appearances for us in all competitions.

“The left-sided central defender is a product of the Mallorca youth system and during his time with Flamengo won the Brazilian league and South American Copa Libertadores, before playing in the Fifa Club World Cup final in 2019.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Pablo all the best in Italy with Udinese for the rest of this season.

“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

It would be recalled that Arsenal also sent Aisley Maitland-Niles on…