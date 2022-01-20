Olayinka Excited After Making AFCON Debut

Peter Olayinka has expressed his excitement after making his AFCON debut for the Super Eagles, in Wednesday’s final Group D clash with Guinea-Bissau.

Olayinka was introduced for goal scorer Umar Sadiq in the 57th for his first appearance at the tournament.

The Slavia Prague striker went on to impress and almost bagged an assist in closing stages after setting up Moses Simon who missed the chance to make it 3-0.

Speaking after featuring in the win against Guinea-Bissau, Olayinka thanked everyone for their support.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:“Thank you God🙏🏾

it was a dream come true for me

I want to thank u all for your support 🙏🏾 🦅🐅🇳🇬#wekeepstriving#onGod#afcon2021#debut#”

Wednesday’s win saw the Eagles finish top of Group D on nine points.

They will now take on the third-placed teams from either Group B, E or F in the round of 16.

