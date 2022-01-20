Rohr Deserves Credit For Our Brilliant AFCON Performance

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen says his predecessor Gernot Rohr deserves credit for the team’s impressive displays at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

The West Africans won all three group games in convincing fashion despite having little time to prepare for the competition.

Eguavoen was only appointed on interim capacity after Rohr was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation on the eve of the AFCON.

The former defender insists Rohr also deserves to take the plaudits because he assembled the squad.



“There’s no way we are not going to give Gernot Rohr credit because he’s the one who put this team together, Eguavoen said after Nigeria’s win over Guinea-Bissau.

“We still inherited a team of about 98% Gernot Rohr together, so there is no way we are going to leave Gernot Rohr out of this.”

“He did a good job assembling these boys,…