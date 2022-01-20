Super Eagles’ Camp Agog With ‘Dollar Rain’ Courtesy Of Otedola, Dangote

The Super Eagles Hotel la Rabidou camp in Garoua came alive on Wednesday with the visit of Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele as well as business moguls, Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote.

The trio visited the team’s camp at lunchtime along with president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pelvin Pinnick.

Otedola and Dangote rained dollars on the Super Eagles following their impressive performance at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Emefiele briefed the players and the technical crew on the objectives of the Coalition Against Covid-19.

The coalition is a private sector-led organization in Nigeria established to assist government in combating the Coronavirus disease in the country.

Emefiele, Dangote and Herbert Wigwe are the key people behind the coalition.

It would be recalled that Otedola and Dangote also rained dollars on the Super Eagles during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Austine Eguavoen’s side won all three group games at the 2021 AFCON finals…