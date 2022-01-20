Super Eagles’ Players’ Ratings In 2-0 Win Vs Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles made it three wins out of three after seeing off Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their last AFCON 2021 Group D at the Roumde Adjia Stadium Garoua on Wednesday, January 19 2021

In this piece, Completesports.com rates the performance of the Nigeria players against their fellow West Africans on the scale of 1 to 10.

Francis Uzoho (6)

Francis Uzoho did not really have much to do through out the match, but made good saves in the few occasions he was called to action.

Tyronne Ebuehi (6)

Put in a decent performance in the right-back position as he bombed forward to supper the attack and also did his defensive duties.

William Troost-Ekong (8)

Made it 2-0 for the Eagles after tapping into an empty net off Moses Simon’s shot which came off the bar.

Marked his impressive display with the Man of the Match award.

Semi Ajayi (7)

Ajay I would have opened the scoring in the first…



