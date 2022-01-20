‘We’re Doing The Talking On The Pitch’ -Eguavoen Claims Super Eagles Have Silenced Critics

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen says the team have proved doubters wrong after they recorded their third win at 2021 Africa Cup of against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Eguavoen’s men defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 with Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong getting the goals.

The Super Eagles were widely criticised for their poor displays in some of their games before the start of the competition.

The lack of adequate preparation further cast doubt on their chances of winning a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.

But the team put up impressive performances in all three group games and have now been labelled favorites to win the competition by many.

Eguavoen, who only took charge of the team on the eve of the AFCON, reckoned his players have exceeded expectations.

“Nobody gave this team a chance before the Nations Cup, but we have proved doubters wrong with the way we have played here, “Eguavoen told the media after the game…