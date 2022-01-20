‘Why I Didn’t Find It Difficult To Adapt As A Right-back Against Guinea-Bissau’ –Ndah

Super Eagles right-back, Olisa Ndah has disclosed that the instructions he received from Austine Eguavoen made it more easier for him to adapt as a right back against Guinea-Bissau in Wednesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Olisa, who was making his AFCON debut came on for Tyronne Ebuehi in the 76th minutes and gave a good account of himself.

In a chat with the Super Eagles media officer, Ndah stated that he was delighted to have made his AFCON debut in good style.

“It’s a massive feeling and I am privilege to be here. I am so happy to be in this group because we have so much talents in the team. It’s great because we have worked so hard and i am happy the hardwork has paid off, ” the Orlando Pirates defender told the team media officer in an interview.

“Nwakali, Omeruo, Iheanacho, Awaziem, in fact almost everybody have really helped me to blend well into the team.

“I was so excited to have been giving an opportunity to represent Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau. I…