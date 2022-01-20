Why Sancho Is Struggling At Man United

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick believes Jadon Sancho is struggling with the weight of expectations.

Sancho has struggled to find his best form since arriving at United and the Premier League in the summer.

The 21-year-old has two goals and zero assists in 23 games for the club, starting 14 of those matches.

“Difficult to say. I think it’s a different league, it’s a different competition,” Rangnick told TribalFootbal in an interview.

“It’s more physical, it’s more pressure, although he also played for one of the biggest clubs in Germany, in Dortmund.

“But I think in total, the whole league, the whole competition is more physical and the level of expectation is higher. When he came to Borussia Dortmund as a young player, he was only 18. Now he’s 21, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I think it’s also got to do with a lot of different things up here (points to his temple) in his head. But in training, whenever I see him…