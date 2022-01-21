AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Must Brace Up For Tough Fight Against Tunisia

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha has told the Super Eagles to expect a tough battle from Tunisia in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Okocha made this known during Supersports AFCON Coverage, where he said that the Tunisian will approach the Super Eagles game like a wounded lion.

He also said that the three-time AFCON champions’ title credentials will be tested when they face 2004 Champions Tunisia in the round of 16 of the competition.

“I think it is good to see that we are flying high but the most important one is the next game and we can only justify our performances so far if we go on and win the next one.” Okocha, a former member of the Super Eagles that won 1994 AFCON told Supersports.

“So every next game is the toughest one for you and the one you have to win,” Okocha said.

“I hope we will carry on the good job that we are doing so far.”

