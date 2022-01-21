AFCON 2021: Tunisia Lose To Gambia, Face Nigeria In Next Round: Mali Edge Out Mauritania

Debutant, Gambia have created another shocking result at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after the team stunned Tunisia 1-0 in their final group game on Thursday, to qualify to the Round of 16.

The only goal of the encounter was scored in the 93rd minute through Ablie Jallow.

This means Tunisia will face the Super Eagles in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions topped group D with maximum nine points ahead of Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

In the other game, Mali secured top spot in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mauritania, who were already out of the tournament.

The opening goal was scored in the second minute by former Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara.

Mali doubled their tally shortly after half-time when Ibrahima Kone smashed in his third penalty in Cameroon after Moussa Doumbia was brought down.

Sarpsborg striker Kone now has 11 goals in nine international matches.

The win means Mali win the group…