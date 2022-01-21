Creating Sports Content For The Fans

There is no industry quite like the sports industry. With varied content, millions of fans and its own realm of celebrity, it’s no surprise that the sports industry is worth billions of dollars. However, with a move towards a digital frontier it is now becoming more urgent that sports teams, channels and figures move towards creating content for the fans in various internet spaces.

YouTube

YouTube provides you with a versatile platform to share videos of memorable moments, silly goofs, player interviews or just general game clips. Even if you don’t have a channel yet yourself you can bet fans are sharing videos they’ve taken on their phone of moments they want to remember.

Marketing writer Charles White, Uktopwriters and Paper Fellows, says “If you create a channel you can then share high quality videos of those moments that are key to your brand. People meeting their heroes, family reunions, flash mobs etc. all are moments that if you don’t share others…