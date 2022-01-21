Eagles Stars Make AFCON 2021 Team Of Group D

Five Super Eagles stars Moses Simon, Joe Aribo, Zaidu Sanusi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi were included in the AFCON 2021 Team of Group D.

The Team of Group D was compiled and published on the Twitter handle of football facts and statistics website whoscored.com on Friday.

The list which is dominated by the Super Eagles stars, was compiled after the conclusion of the group stage games on Thursday.

Also Read: Iwobi: Super Eagles Focused On Winning Fourth AFCON Title

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was not listed among the four Pharaohs of Egypt players who made the cut.

While two players from Sudan were named in the list which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

The Eagles and Egypt qualified from Group D while Sudan and Guinea-Bissau crashed out.

Austine Eguavoen’s team will take on Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…