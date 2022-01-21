Eagles’ Winning Streak Product Of Players’ Commitment -Shorunmu

Ike Shorunmu, a former Nigeria goalkeeper, has exclusively told Completesports.com that players’ commitment was the reason the Super Eagles have posted a 100% record in the group stage of the ongoing AFCON 2021 and should forge ahead with it.

Austine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles downed their three Group D opponents; Egypt (1-0), Sudan (3-1) and Guinea Bissau (2-0) to reach the tournament’s knockout stage.

With the tournament now at its knockout stage, and the Super Eagles looking to go one step further by defeating the Cathage Eagles of Tunisia in their Round of 16 clash in Garoua on Sunday January 23, Shorunmu evaluates the team’s performances in the group phase of Africa’s flagship football tournament and postis that commitment on the part of the players was a significant factor, hence their roller coaster cruise so far in the tournament.

“I think the commitment of the players was the key…