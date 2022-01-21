‘Falconets Can Beat Cameroon In Douala’ –Danjuma, U-20 W/Cup Qualifiers

Chief Coach of Falconets Christopher Danjuma has expressed the optimism that Nigeria have what it takes to beat Cameroon when the two countries clash on Saturday January 22 in Douala in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup – Costa-Rica 22 qualifers, Completesports.com reports

“We are focused and looking forward to getting a good result against the Baby Lionesses of Cameroon when we play the first leg in Douala on Saturday. These girls have worked so hard in training and are waiting to prey on the Lionesses at the home stadium

“I know the Cameroonian team, as usual, will try to be very physical with a lot of running, but we shall let the ball do the running for us and hopefully, we shall tame them and return to Nigeria with a good result that will make the second leg in Nigeria a mere formality,” Danjuma, a former JIB Rocks FC of Jos player stated.

The Falconets…