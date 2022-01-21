Falconets Get Adebayor’s Backing In Douala: ‘Go And Conquer Cameroon’T

Former captain of the Togolese national team Emmanuel Adebayor has charged the Nigerian U-20 women national team, the Falconets, to conquer their counterparts from Cameroon when they clash on Saturday, January 22 in Douala in the first leg of their 2022 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup African qualifiers, Completesports.com reports.

Adebayor who was on the same flight with the Falconets from Togo to Cameroon, addressed the players on arrival at the Douala airport on Friday where he also posed for photographs with the Nigerian team and officials. He urged them to be worthy representatives of Nigeria.

“I want to wish you well in your game against Cameroon women. You have to go out there believing that you will win because that’s what Nigerians expect from you. So I urge to go out there and make your second leg easier. Good luck girls,” the former Arsenal forward stated.

Falconets coach…