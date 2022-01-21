Ighalo Bags 12th League Goal In Al Shabab’s Home Draw

Odion Ighalo continued his impressive scoring form as he netted in Al Shabab’s 1-1 home draw against Al Fateh, in the Saudi Arabia league on Thursday.

Ighalo has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Al Shabab in the ongoing league campaign.

Ighalo broke the deadlock for Al Shabab when he scored in the 66th minute before Al Fateh equalized on 78 minutes through Murad Batna.

The draw saw Al Shabab, on 34 points, miss the chance to close the gap on leaders Al Ittihad who are on 38 points with two games to play.

The Nigeria star, who tops the scorers chart, has now scored four goals in his last six games (three in the league and one in the Kong’s Cup).

By James Agberebi

