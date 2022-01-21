I’m Fully Committed To Barcelona -Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has hit back at Barcelona after Thursday’s declaration by sporting director Mateu Alemany that he must leave.

Barca have declared they will sell Dembele after he refused to sign a new contract this month. The Frenchman also won’t be considered for selection.

“For four years gossip about me has been built up, there have been shameful lies about me for the sole purpose of harming me,” Dembele detailed in a social media post.

“I have never responded, but today it’s over.

“I am going to answer without giving in to any kind of blackmail, I dismiss anyone who thinks that I’m not committed to the sporting project, I’m still under contract and I’m fully involved and at the disposal of my coach, I’m not a man who gives in to blackmail.”

Dembele is being linked with a move to England, where Manchester United and Newcastle United are in contact.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —