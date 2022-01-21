Musa Donates $1,500 To Mosque In Garoua

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa on Friday donated $1,500 to support an ongoing building project at the Central Mosque in Garoua, Completesports.com.reports.

Players and officials of the team have been worshipping at the Central Mosque since their arrival in Garoua.

The kind gesture was to support the ongoing building project at the mosque.

The philanthropic gesture was the latest of Musa’s charity to individuals and organizations.

The winger has made one appearance for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second round game at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Sunday night.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

