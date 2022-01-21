No Shame Losing To Super Eagles

Guinea-Bissau midfielder Judilson Mamadu Gomes ‘Pele’ says there is no shame losing to Nigeria and insists the Wild Dogs can take a lot of positives from their performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Baciro Candé’s side exited the competition on Wednesday night after going down to a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria.

The Djurtus finished third in Group D, amassing just one from three games.

Pele stated that the Super Eagles showed their class on the night and losing to one of the best teams on the continent is not totally disappointing.

‘We are disappointed to be going home this early but I don’t think there is any shame in losing to a big side like Nigeria,” the Monaco star told Complete sports.com.

“Playing at the AFCON has been a remarkable experience for us and we can take a lot of positives from the three games we played here.”

“We hope to qualify for the next edition in the Ivory Coast and hopefully put up a better performance.”

By…