Piolo Behind My Wonderful Performance At AC Milan

AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez says working with coach Stefano Pioli has transformed him on and off the pitch.

Theo is in his second season with the Rossonero.

“At Real Madrid, I lacked the confidence to play more loose and drive forward but at Milan, I’ve got it,” Theo told TribalFootball.

“I can link up better with the strikers and forwards. What is it that I like? Attacking and going up the pitch. I play with more freedom to score goals and assist more.

“I’ve had many good coaches but I think the one that has changed my life as a footballer and as a person has been Pioli,” he continued.

“Pioli, from the first moment I arrived, has given me that confidence that I needed to get more out of my game and thanks to that, I am playing the way I am. I am very happy here thanks to him.”

