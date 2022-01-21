Super Eagles Focused On Winning Fourth AFCON Title

Alex Iwobi insists the Super Eagles are firmly focused on winning a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles have been the most impressive team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, winning all of their three group games with six goals scored and one conceded.

The West Africans will keep a date with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second round fixture at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Sunday.

Read Also:Players’ Commitment Key To Eguavoen’s Eagles’ AFCON 2021 Winning Streak –Shorunmu

Iwobi, who featured in all of Nigeria’s three group games believes the Super Eagles are good enough to win the title, but they must keep performing at the best level.

“Our objective is to win the title. I believe we have the quality to do that and most people now believe in us because of our performance in the group stage,” the Everton star told the media.

“We are now getting to the most difficult part of the competition…