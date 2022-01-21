Super Falcons’ Camp To Open In Abuja February 1st Ahead CIV Clashes

Ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying two-legged matches against Cote d’ Ivoire on February 18 2022 in Abuja and in Abidjan few days later, Nigeria’s senior women team, Super Falcons, are expected to begin camping in Abuja on February 1, 2022, Completesports.com reports.

Super Falcons Head coach, Randy Waldrum, has invited over 30 players made up of foreign based players and some from the domestic league. They are expected to begin training same day at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

The Super Falcons will host the female Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on February 18 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and travel to Abidjan for the second leg of the qualifiers for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco later in the year.

Waldrum told completesports.com from his base in the United States of America that he has forwarded a list of 34 players invited to camp in Abuja to the NFF, preparatory for the crucial…