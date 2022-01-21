Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Ready For Any Opponent

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles are ready to take on any opponent at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Augustine Eguavoen’s charges cruised to the second round in style after winning all their three group games against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The three-time champions will confront the Carthage Eagles of Tunisa in their Round of 16 tie at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Sunday.

“We are ready to take on any team in the competition. To be the best, you have to beat the best,”Troost Ekong told the media.

“The competition is now at the crucial stage and it is important for us to remain committed and keep focussing on the task ahead.

“We did well in the group stage, but we can’t dwell too much on that. I believe we can go far in this competition and beat any team.

“What is important is for us not to lose focus and get over confident.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

Fastest Paying…