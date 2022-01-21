Why Is African Representation So Small On The World Tennis Stage?

Do you know who the highest-ranked African tennis player is in the world? Chances are, if you aren’t wedded to the game of tennis then you probably don’t, but after all, why would you, given how marginalized the game of tennis is on the African continent? It actually takes a while to get your head around the fact that a continent of 1.2 billion people hasn’t got a singular champion they can root for during the current Australian Open.

Take a look at the latest Australian Open 2022 odds and regrettably, you won’t see any African players in the running to win the event. As per usual, the likes of Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal are tipped to win in the women’s and men’s categories at odds of +250 and +580, respectively. It’s a sad state of affairs when you consider that you can keep going down the list of players with prices and you won’t find that any names from Africa have been given a chance.

That’s probably because the highest-ranked African men’s…