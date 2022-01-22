A Tale Of Two Countries – Between Nigeria And Ghana! –Odegbami

If I were the person in charge of sports in Nigeria I would instigate the banishment to Sambisa Forest of any football administrator that dares to suggest that the country imports another foreign coach to handle any of the country’s national football teams.

It is now clear to all that the damage done to the psyche of the Nigerian people in the past 6 years, under a German coach that could not perform, is incalculable, saddling an entire country with the humiliating burden of being a party to what amounted to ‘419’, a scam, paying for services unrendered, and making Nigerians, known globally for being smart, streetwise and well-educated, look like fools and bungling school children before a bemused world.

In the end, having learnt their lesson, Nigeria still finds that it is still inextricably tied to an asphyxiating contract that hangs around the neck of the country’s football, slowly sucking its blood whilst the ‘vampire’ lounges by a private swimming pool in Germany…